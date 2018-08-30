Público
Facebook Facebook censura una publicación por una foto de niños desnudos víctimas del Holocausto

La red social de Mark Zuckerberg ha pedido disculpas y ha vuelto a reponer la publicación del Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo.

Publicación del Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo censurada por Facebook por la fotografía de los niños desnudos víctimas del Holocausto./Facebook

Facebook ha vuelto a ser objeto de noticia por la polémica censura de una publicación del Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo sobre el Holocausto nazi, que iba acompañada de una fotografía histórica de niños judíos desnudos en un campo de concentración.

El texto del post hacía un llamamiento para potenciar la educación a las nuevas generaciones en materia de memoria histórica, después de que una encuesta certificase que el 66% de los milenials no supiera que fue Auschwitz.

Tras la censura y la desaparición de la publicación, el Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo se dirigió directamente a Facebook para pedir explicaciones:  "No nos ha dado ninguna razón, pero todavía permitís que las páginas que niegan el  Holocausto sigan existiendo. ¿No es un poco hipócrita?"

El tuit de la asociación memorialista tuvo respuesta de la red social de Mark Zuckerberg, que se disculpó y volvió a permitir la publicación del post original, justificando su decisión en los "estándares comunitarios" de la red social. 

"Reconocemos que la imagen compartida por el Centro Anne Frank tiene un interés histórico e importante, y la hemos repuesto", explicaba una portavoz de la red social al medio The Verge.

