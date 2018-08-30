Facebook ha vuelto a ser objeto de noticia por la polémica censura de una publicación del Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo sobre el Holocausto nazi, que iba acompañada de una fotografía histórica de niños judíos desnudos en un campo de concentración.
El texto del post hacía un llamamiento para potenciar la educación a las nuevas generaciones en materia de memoria histórica, después de que una encuesta certificase que el 66% de los milenials no supiera que fue Auschwitz.
Tras la censura y la desaparición de la publicación, el Centro Anne Frank para el Respeto Mutuo se dirigió directamente a Facebook para pedir explicaciones: "No nos ha dado ninguna razón, pero todavía permitís que las páginas que niegan el Holocausto sigan existiendo. ¿No es un poco hipócrita?"
Hi @Facebook, you removed our post promoting the need for Holocaust Education for apparently violating community standards. You haven't given us a reason, yet allow Holocaust Denial pages to still exist. Seems a little hypocritical?(the post was the exact same as the tweet below) https://t.co/H4bYTdEQp3— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) 29 de agosto de 2018
El tuit de la asociación memorialista tuvo respuesta de la red social de Mark Zuckerberg, que se disculpó y volvió a permitir la publicación del post original, justificando su decisión en los "estándares comunitarios" de la red social.
"Reconocemos que la imagen compartida por el Centro Anne Frank tiene un interés histórico e importante, y la hemos repuesto", explicaba una portavoz de la red social al medio The Verge.
