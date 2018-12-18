El juez ha abierto juicio oral contra Willy Toledo tras recibir el escrito de la Fiscalía, que pide ahora que se archive la causa en la que está procesado por insultar a Dios y a la Virgen en unos comentarios en Facebook.
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid, Juan Javier Pérez Pérez, ha decretado apertura de juicio oral para Willy Toledo por un delito contra la libertad de conciencia y los sentimientos religiosos y otro de obstrucción a la Justicia.
[Habrá ampliación]
