Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Facebook El juez abre juicio oral contra Willy Toledo por cagarse en Dios y en la Virgen María

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid ha decretado apertura de la vista oral para el actor por un delito contra la libertad de conciencia y los sentimientos religiosos y otro de obstrucción a la Justicia.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Willy Toledo.

El actor Willy Toledo en una imagen de archivo.

El juez ha abierto juicio oral contra Willy Toledo tras recibir el escrito de la Fiscalía, que pide ahora que se archive la causa en la que está procesado por insultar a Dios y a la Virgen en unos comentarios en Facebook.

En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid, Juan Javier Pérez Pérez, ha decretado apertura de juicio oral para Willy Toledo por un delito contra la libertad de conciencia y los sentimientos religiosos y otro de obstrucción a la Justicia.

[Habrá ampliación]

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad