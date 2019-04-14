Público
Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram sufren una caída a nivel mundial

Rápidamente la noticia se ha hecho trending topic en Twitter con el hashtag #WhatsAppDown. 

Logo de Facebook. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Las redes sociales Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp están sufriendo problemas técnicos a nivel mundial que impiden su correcto funcionamiento. 

La noticia ha saltado a través de usuarios quejándose a través de Twitter, así como la web DownDetector, que advierte de un funcionamiento irregular de estas redes. 

Rápidamente se ha hecho TT en Twitter #WhatsAppDown, en referencia a los problemas en el servicio de mensajería.

Hace menos de un mes WhatsApp ya presentó problemas y estuvo caído durante varias horas. Facebook también sufrió incovenientes, y es que los servidores de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg pasaban por problemas técnicos, según informa ADSL Zone

