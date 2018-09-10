Público
Facebook Willy Toledo anuncia que no se entregará: "Estaré esperando a que vengan ustedes a detenerme"

El actor, sobre el que pesa una orden de detención por no acudir a declarar ante la Justicia, ha comunicado su decisión a través de Facebook.

Willy Toledo, frente a agentes de la Policía Nacional - EFE

El actor Willy Toledo, sobre el que pesa una orden de detención por no acudir a declarar ante la Justicia, ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Facebook que no se entregará ante las autoridades. "Estaré esperando a que vengan ustedes a detenerme", ha señalado.

Willy Toledo, que plantó en dos ocasiones al juez tras la denuncia de la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos —le acusa de una supuesta vejación de los sentimientos religiosos—, ha asegurado que piensa llevar su acto de desobediencia "hasta las últimas consecuencias". 

En su lugar, continua el actor, "anuncio al señor juez, a los miembros de los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado del Reino de España y a los medios de comunicación que, el día martes 12 de septiembre, a partir de las 23:00, estaré en el Teatro del Barrio, sito en la Calle Zurita número 20 de Madrid, para participar en el acto/vigilia por la libertad de expresión convocado por el Movimiento Antirrepresivo de Madrid".

Ante la posibilidad de que la Policía acuda a detenerle, Willy Toledo no opondrá "la más mínima resistencia". E ironiza: "No hace falta que envíen ustedes a la Legión, con dos agentes será más que suficiente o, en su defecto, envíen ustedes a la cabra: semos animalistas y el trato hacia ella será más que exquisito".

