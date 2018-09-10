El actor Willy Toledo ha anunciado este lunes que no tiene intención de entregarse a las autoridades. Sobre él pesa una orden de detención por plantar a la Justicia hasta en dos ocasiones tras la denuncia de la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos, que le acusa de una supuesta vejación de los sentimientos religiosos.

En su lugar, el artista participará el próximo miércoles en un acto por la libertad de expresión, justo un día antes de su cita con el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid. Ante la posibilidad de que sea arrestado, como así ha anunciado y "si no me detienen antes", Willy Toledo no tiene miedo —en sus palabras—, pues declara: "Tengo la obligación de rebelarme contra estas leyes injustas y prehistóricas", señala a Público.

Toledo defiende la "legitimidad de este acto de desobediencia" y asegura que "en ningún momento" se ha planteado la posibilidad de entregarse. De este modo, el actor estará desde el martes 12 de septiembre hasta la madrugada del jueves 13 de septiembre en el Teatro del Barrio, "esperando a que vengan" a detenerle.

Asimismo, el activista asegura a este medio que no tiene pensado hacer ninguna "declaración política" ante el juez. "Voy a entregar un escrito en el que no voy a explicar por qué no he venido a declarar en otras ocasiones. Voy a explicar por qué tengo el derecho a defender a mis compañeras en redes sociales", avanza.

La orden de detención del actor tiene su origen en una denuncia que la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos presentó ante la Fiscalía por unos comentarios que Toledo realizó a través de Facebook en julio de 2017. Toledo escribió un mensaje el pasado 5 de julio en el que llamaba "energúmena" a la titular del juzgado de instrucción 10 de Sevilla por abrir juicio oral contra tres mujeres acusadas de un presunto delito contra los sentimientos religiosos por llevar a cabo la procesión del coño insumiso, en el que portaron una gran vagina por el centro de la ciudad andaluza.

"Yo me cago en Dios y me sobra mierda para cagarme en el dogma de la santidad y virginidad de la Virgen María. Este país es una vergüenza insoportable. Me puede el asco. Iros a la mierda. Viva el coño insumiso", dijo el actor en su perfil de Facebook.

