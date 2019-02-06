El recibo de la luz para un usuario medio ha subido un 77,5% en solo 15 años, encareciéndose en más de 400 euros la factura anual, según datos de Facua-Consumidores en Acción. En 2003 un usuario medio con tarifa media tenía que abonar alrededor de 522 euros, mientras que el pasado año ascendió hasta los 926 euros.
Facua señala que para el estudio ha utilizado un usuario con un consumo de 366 kilovatios hora (kWh) mensuales y una potencia contratada de 4,4 kW. Este perfil de consumidor medio utilizado para realizar la comparativa es el analizado por la asociación sobre más de 50.000 facturas de viviendas ocupadas.
De esta manera, frente a los 43,47 euros de media mensual que representó la factura eléctrica en 2003 para el usuario medio, el año pasado ascendió a 77,18 euros. La asociación de consumidores destaca que 2018 fue el segundo año más caro de la historia, tan sólo por detrás de 2012, cuando el recibo anual supuso 958,41 euros.
El término fijo ha subido un 152,8%
El estudio de Facua destaca que el término fijo de la factura, la potencia contratada, ha subido un 152,8% en 15 años, pasando de los 1,73 euros por kW mensuales (impuestos incluidos y redondeando a dos decimales) de 2003 a los 4,36 euros/kW/mes vigentes desde enero de 2017 hasta la actualidad.
Mientras, el incremento de la energía consumida ha sido del 61,6%. El kWh estaba en 9,80 céntimos en 2003, mientras que su precio medio en 2018 ha sido de 15,84 céntimos.
