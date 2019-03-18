La asociación de consumidores FACUA Castilla y León ha anunciado este lunes la creación de una plataforma de afectados por la estafa de los ataúdes de la empresa funeraria El Salvador, en Valladolid, que cambiaba féretros ya comprados por otros más baratos antes de la cremación.
A través de un comunicado, FACUA Castilla y León ha recordado, que de acuerdo a las investigaciones, las irregularidades en las cremaciones podrían haber alcanzado a más de 6.000 afectados en los últimos 20 años.
El equipo jurídico de FACUA Castilla y León "está estudiando las distintas acciones que pueden llevar a
cabo los familiares"
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Valladolid investiga, entre otras actividades presuntamente delictivas, si se retiraban los ataúdes antes de la incineración y se revendían. La asociación ha explicado que ha recibido numerosas consultas de familiares de fallecidos que pudieron verse afectados por la presunta estafa.
Con el fin de "garantizar que todos reciban un asesoramiento directo sobre la evolución de este caso y los derechos que tienen, les invita a sumarse a su plataforma de afectados a través de la web FACUA.org/funeraria".
Además, el equipo jurídico de FACUA Castilla y León "está estudiando las distintas acciones que pueden llevar a cabo los familiares de los fallecidos para reclamar indemnizaciones económicas a la empresa por los daños sufridos".
En total son veinticinco los investigados por presuntos delitos continuados de estafa y falsedad, delito contra la hacienda pública, blanqueo y organización criminal.
Las cuentas y propiedades de la funeraria están embargadas y tanto su propietario, Ignacio Morchón, como su hijo –también Ignacio– y su hija, Laura, permanecen en prisión provisional por decisión de la titular del Juzgado, han recordado FACUA.
