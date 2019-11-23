La Falange se manifiesta frente a la casa de Primo de Rivera y marcha hacia el Valle de los Caídos 

Decenas de personas -200 según fuentes policiales y 300 según los organizadores- han reclamado en la noche de este viernes durante una manifestación convocada por La Falange frente a la casa de José Antonio Primo de Rivera la defensa de la unidad nacional al grito de España no se vota ni se negocia.
Durante la concentración, convocada a las 21.00 horas frente al número 24 de la calle Génova, donde se encuentra la casa del fundador de Falange Española, los congregados han exigido la unidad de España y han clamado contra la "persecución de ideas".
Los congregados, entre los que se encontraba el jefe nacional de La Falange, Manuel Andrino, han portado banderas falangistas, senyeras catalanas con el yugo y las flechas sobreimpreso y multitud de banderas españolas.
Bajo una dispositivo policial desplegado en la zona para garantizar la seguridad, los manifestantes han proferido consignas como España, una, España grande y España libre, así como gritos de ¡Viva Primo de Rivera y Patria y Justicia.
Durante la manifestación ha intervenido Martín Sáenz de Ynestrillas, hermano del dirigente ultraderechista Ricardo Sáenz de Ynestrillas e hijo del comandante del mismo nombre asesinado por ETA.
En su alocución, en la que ha ensalzado la figura de Primo de Rivera como "el mejor hombre del mundo", ha reclamado a los asistentes que "se levanten cada día con corazón falangista" para empujar "la rueda de la patria con toda su fuerza".
"Frente al separatismo criminal, la bandera rojigualda sigue alzada", ha clamado Ynestrillas desde un atril con la frase de Primo de Rivera "ojalá fuera la mía la última sangre que se vertiera en discordias civiles" y el lema "el valle no se toca". Finalmente, ha terminado su discurso con un "¡Arriba España!".
Tras más de una hora y media frente al edificio que albergó la casa de Primo de Rivera, los manifestantes han entonado el Cara al Sol con el brazo en alto y algunos de ellos han iniciado una marcha nocturna con el objetivo de llegar al Valle de los Caídos, donde reposan los restos mortales del fundador de La Falange.
"Por culpa de la Ley de Memoria Histórica no podemos acceder al recinto", han lamentado en declaraciones a Europa Press algunos de los congregados, que han calificado de "nefasta" esta medida.
Con esta marcha nocturna hasta el Valle de los Caídos quieren "mostrar respeto a los que dieron lo mejor, su vida, para ser violentados y vejados tras su muerte".
