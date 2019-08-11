Inés Bayo, vocalista original del grupo barcelonés Los Fresones Rebeldes, ha fallecido en Barcelona a los 45 años de edad. La ceremonia de despedida de Bayo tendrá lugar el lunes 12 de agosto a las 15:00 horas en el Tanatorio de Les Corts, según Serveis Funeraris de Barcelona.
Bayo, que además de cantante trabajó como ilustradora, formó parte de la primera generación de la banda Los Fresones Rebeldes, que se hizo muy popular en la década de los noventa gracias a canciones como El amanecer (Spicnic, 1996).
Tanto Inés Bayo como su hermana Cecilia, también vocalista, abandonaron el grupo unos años más tarde por discrepancias profesionales.
En declaraciones a El Periódico, Joaquín Felipe, excompañero de banda de Bayo, se ha mostrado consternado por su fallecimiento: "Su voz encarnaba la alegría y despreocupación de los primeros Fresones (...). Estamos muy apenados por una pérdida tan inesperada".
