Fallece Joseba Arregi, el expolítico del PNV que defendió el entendimiento entre vascos

san sebastiánActualizado:
El exconsejero vasco y exparlamentario Joseba Arregi ha fallecido este martes a los 75 años tras una larga enfermedad, han informado fuentes del Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo en Euskadi (Covite).
Abogó por el entendimiento entre nacionalistas y no nacionalistas vascos
Arregi, quien fue titular de Cultura y portavoz del Gobierno Vasco en el gabinete de José Antonio Ardanza, abandonó el PNV en 2004 tras mantener una línea crítica con este partido después de la firma del Pacto de Lizarra, en 1998.
En marzo de 2001 decidió abandonar la política y renunció a integrar la candidatura del PNV de Gipuzkoa al Parlamento Vasco, al que accedió por primera vez durante tres meses en 1987.
Desde que abandonó la política activa, Arregi planteó a través de los medios de comunicación sus tesis favorables al entendimiento entre nacionalistas y no nacionalistas y al reconocimiento efectivo de las víctimas del terrorismo, lo que le hizo merecedor de reconocimientos como el otorgado por la Fundación José Luis López de Lacalle o el Premio a la Tolerancia Maite Torrano.
