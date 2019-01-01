FUn niño de tres años falleció anoche en Gijón tras atragantarse con una de las tradicionales uvas de Nochevieja en su domicilio, ubicado en el barrio del Natahoyo, según han informado fuentes municipales.
Después de que el pequeño se atragantara con la uva, los padres avisaron a la Policía Local que se desplazó a la vivienda, en la calle Independencia, y evacuó al menor al hospital de Jove, según las mismas fuentes.
El niño llegó al centro sanitario sin respiración ni pulso por lo que los intentos de reanimación que se le realizaron resultaron infructuosos.
