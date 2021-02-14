Estás leyendo: Fallece Xabier Agirre, exdiputado general y dirigente del PNV

PNV Fallece Xabier Agirre, exdiputado general y dirigente del PNV 

En el ámbito institucional fue elegido diputado general de Álava en 2007, fue viceconsejero de Interior con Juan Mari Atutxa y parlamentario vasco.

Imagen de Xabier Agirre, histórico dirigente del Partido Nacionalista Vasco. PNV

BILBAO

El que fuera diputado general de Álava y presidente del PNV alavés en dos etapas, Xabier Agirre, ha fallecido este sábado a los 69 años, según ha informado su partido. Agirre presidió el ABB del PNV de 1983 a 1987 y a partir de 2012, cuando el sector más cercano a Urkullu y Ortuzar desbancó al más soberanista de Joseba Egibar, que en Álava encabezaba Iñaki Gerenabarrena.

En el ámbito institucional fue elegido diputado general de su territorio en 2007, fue viceconsejero de Interior con Juan Mari Atutxa y parlamentario vasco y juntero. El PNV ha destacado en un tuit que fue un "dirigente histórico del nacionalismo alavés y referente ético de la política vasca"

Por su parte, el lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, lo ha definido como un "hombre íntegro, humano, comprometido y cercano". "La vida de Xabier Agirre ha estado marcada por el compromiso con su familia, la sociedad alavesa y el pueblo vasco. Demostró siempre cercanía y compromiso en su defensa de la cultura, la identidad, los Derechos Históricos de Araba y Euskadi", ha señalado el lehendakari, con quien tuvo sintonía dentro del PNV.

Otros dirigentes del PNV que han mostrado sus condolencias son los actuales diputados generales der Álava y Gipuzkoa, Ramiro González y Markel Olano, y los alcaldes de Vitoria y Bilbao, Gorka Urtaran y Juan Mari Aburto. La vicelehendakari y secretaria general del PSE-EE, Idoia Mendia, ha señalado en las redes sociales que la muerte de Agirre es "una dolorosa pérdida". 

