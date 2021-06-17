Estás leyendo: Fallecen dos marineros en el naufragio del cerquero 'Sempre Güeto'

Público
Público

Sucesos en mar Fallecen dos marineros en el naufragio del cerquero 'Sempre Güeto'

Uno de ellos había sido rescatado en estado muy grave y el otro fue localizado por un pesquero tras varias horas de búsqueda.

Vista cenital del pesquero Sempre Güeto
Vista cenital del pesquero Sempre Güeto. EFE

madrid

El naufragio del cerquero Sempre Güeto, con base en Portosín (A Coruña), en las proximidades de Punta Candieira, en Cedeira, se ha saldado con la muerte de dos de los diez tripulantes que navegaban en el buque.

El trágico suceso se produjo sobre las 13.30 horas, supuestamente a consecuencia de un golpe de mar, tras zozobrar y quedar con la quilla al sol.
Uno de ellos había sido rescatado con vida por el buque Sempre Urbegui pero herido de gravedad, siendo izado y trasladado hasta la ciudad de A Coruña por el helicóptero Helimer 402, aunque finalmente falleció.

El otro se encontraba desaparecido, pero fue localizado sin vida sobre las 17.00 horas en el mar por uno de los barcos que participó en las tareas de rescate y trasladado hasta Cedeira.

Horas antes, habían sido rescatados otros ocho tripulantes que viajaban en el buque siniestrado por el Argote 2, también con base en el puerto de la comarca de O Barbanza.

Diversos medios han permanecido en la zona para llevar a cabo las tareas de rastreo, como el helicóptero Helimer 401, la lancha Salvamar Betelgeuse, ambos de Salvamento Marítimo, además de la lancha LS Langosteira de la Cruz Roja.

Asimismo, participaron los pesqueros Pasa Aquí, Maruxia, Maruxia Segundo, Siempre Urbegi y Riobao Uno.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público