El organismo ha levantado actas de liquidación por un total de 210 millones de euros entre junio de 2018 y octubre de 2019.

Imagen de archivo de una industria cárnica. EFE
madrid

servimedia

La Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social ha aflorado en la industria cárnica 23.061 empleos en falsos autónomos entre junio de 2018 y octubre de 2019, y levatado actas de liquidación por un total de 209,97 millones de euros, según denunció este viernes CCOO.

Según el sindicato, el uso de falsos autónomos, a través de cooperativas de trabajo asociado por parte de las empresas cárnicas, "ha sido una práctica muy extendida" y convirtió en la "tónica general" durante años la "precariedad y explotación laboral".

Sólo en Cataluña y, conforme a sus datos, la Inspección de Trabajo actuó en 110 empresas, 120 centros y 26 cooperativas de trabajo asociado, permitiendo pasar 7.263 personas al Régimen General de la Seguridad Social hasta el mes de septiembre y recaudar 8,1 millones de euros en cotizaciones sociales.

La sección de Industria de CCOO, que inició una campaña para combatir la situación en 2017, ha considerado este viernes que la situación ha cambiado y en este momento "prácticamente todas las plantas han descartado este modelo"

"Solo se resisten a entender la nueva realidad Corporación Alimentaria Guissona (Lleida), Imacsa (Madrid), Carpisa (Madrid), Secalsa (Toledo), Grupo AN (Navarra), Arpisa (Álava) y Productos Florida (Castellón)", denunció.

