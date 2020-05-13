Estás leyendo: Fallece a los 27 años Aless Lequio, hijo de la actriz Ana Obregón

El joven batallaba con un cáncer desde el año 2018 y desde hace un mes permanecía ingresado en un hospital de Barcelona. 

Aless Lequio junto a su madre Ana Obregón, su padre Alessandro Lequio y la esposa de este, María Palacios./ Europa Press
Aless Lequio junto a su madre Ana Obregón, su padre Alessandro Lequio y la esposa de este, María Palacios./ Europa Press

madrid

efe

Aless Lequio, el hijo de la actriz y presentadora Ana Obregón y Alessandro Lequio, ha fallecido hoy miércoles en un hospital de Barcelona, a los 27 años, después de dos años de batalla contra el cáncer.

Según publica la revista ¡Hola!, el joven estaba ingresado desde hace un mes en un hospital de Barcelona, donde seguía un nuevo tratamiento contra su enfermedad.

En marzo de 2018 fue cuando llegó el diagnostico y se trasladó para tratar la enfermedad a Estados Unidos, en el Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center de Nueva York, donde permaneció ingresado seis meses.

El joven siguió al frente de la empresa de márketing digital que había creado, a pesar del tratamiento. "Yo no voy a cambiar de camino, voy a seguir mi camino, pero voy a tener que esforzarme un poco más o andar con un poco más de esfuerzo para poder seguir a la misma velocidad", comentó a la revista.

La atención hacia su hijo ha sido la prioridad de la presentadora, que tenía previsto volver al teatro con la función Falso Directo, junto a Antoni Ferreño. Un estreno que pospuso "hasta que ella lo decida. La esperamos con los brazos abiertos", escribió el actor en sus redes sociales.

Ana Obregón ha manifestado en más de una ocasión que el trabajo y la familia eran sus ejes, y que durante este tiempo de preocupación por la salud de su hijo, este le había dado "una lección de vida y me ha enseñado que es un honor ser su madre”.

