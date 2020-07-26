Estás leyendo: La farmacéutica Moderna inicia la fase 3 de su vacuna contra la covid-19

Público
Público

Vacuna Coronavirus La farmacéutica Moderna inicia la fase 3 de su vacuna contra la covid-19

En un comunicado, Moderna señaló que ha modificado su contrato con el organismo BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) para que amplíe en 472 millones de dólares la cantidad destinada al desarrollo de la vacuna.

Imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Nueva York

efe

La farmacéutica estadounidense Moderna empieza este lunes la fase 3 del ensayo de su vacuna experimental contra la enfermedad de la covid-19 y ha logrado doblar la financiación gubernamental del fármaco hasta 955 millones de dólares, según anunció este domingo.

En un comunicado, Moderna señaló que ha modificado su contrato con el organismo BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) para que amplíe en 472 millones de dólares la cantidad inicial que iba a destinar al desarrollo de la vacuna mRNA-1273, que entra en su etapa avanzada.

"Tras discusiones con la Administración de Alimentos y Fármacos de EEUU y consultas con la Operación "Warp Speed" en los últimos meses, la compañía ha decidido ejecutar una tercera fase del ensayo clínico significativamente más grande, lo que dejaba una brecha en la financiación de BARDA que se cerrará gracias a esta modificación de contrato", indicó.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público