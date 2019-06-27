Público
Fascismo La foto del saludo nazi de los alumnos del colegio del Opus en Mallorca la hizo un profesor

La Dirección del colegio Aixa-Llaüt ha decidido imponer una suspensión temporal de empleo y sueldo. El profesor es "consciente de la gravedad" del hecho, ha pedido disculpas y asume "toda responsabilidad".

Imagen de un grupo de alumnos realizando el saludo fascista. 24-06-2019. / Facebook

La Dirección del colegio Aixa-Llaüt ha decidido imponer una suspensión temporal empleo y sueldo al profesor que realizó una fotografía a varios de sus alumnos haciendo el saludo nazi.

Según han informado, el profesor es "consciente de la gravedad" del hecho, ha pedido disculpas y asume "toda responsabilidad".

Tal como han relatado, en un principio, el centro desconocía quién era el autor de la fotografía, pero tras la investigación llevada a cabo en colaboración con personal de la Inspección Educativa de la Conselleria de Educación, se ha aclarado que los alumnos pidieron a un profesor que los hiciera una fotografía y él accedió.

Por este motivo, el centro pide disculpas públicamente, ya que se trata de un hecho que considera "muy grave y absolutamente impropio" de "los valores" que impregnan su "proyecto educativo".

Concertado y segregado por sexos

El Aixa-Llaüt solicitó la concertación en 2007, consiguiéndolo finalmente en el curso 2012-2013. Esto causó controversia, ya que el colegio no cumplía los requisitos, tenían varias deudas y recortes.

Además, no cumplía los mínimos de escolarización y segregaba por sexos alegando que la educación es superior impartida de este modo.

El colegio, al ser concertado, se encuentra financiado en parte por los ciudadanos, volviendo la polémica al centro por la fotografía de los alumnos haciendo el saludo nazi, además de las críticas por la segregación de sexo en las aulas.

