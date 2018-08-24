Público
Público

Fascismo Una ONG pide la ilegalización del grupo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid

Red Española de Inmigración y Ayuda al Refugiado ha presentado una solicitud para unificar las causas abiertas contra la organización. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Policía desaloja al grupo ultra Hogar Social Madrid del palacete que ocupó en 2017. - EUROPA PRESS

Edificio ocupado por Hogar Social Madrid  en 2017./EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Red Española de Inmigración y Ayuda al Refugiado ha presentado este jueves ante los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla una solicitud para que se unifiquen las causas abiertas contra Hogar Social Madrid (HSM) con el fin de que se remita a la Audiencia Nacional para su ilegalización después de que se detuviera a varias personas presuntanmente vinculadas a la organización en Toledo, ha informado la organización en un comunicado.

Tras el arresto, la Policía Nacional imputó a cinco de los detenidos delitos de organización criminal, delito de odio y tenencia ilícita de armas, entre otros. Se les acusa de acosar y amenazar presuntamente a varios agentes de la Policía Nacional.

Esta asociación que forma parte de varios procesos penales contra el colectivo ha solicitado la unificación de las causas y su elevación mediante pieza separada ante la Audiencia Nacional de forma que se pueda garantizar que se inicie, la ilegalización del grupo en toda España.

De este modo, se ha pedido en el juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Madrid, así como a otros juzgados con causas abiertas relativas a este colectivo, que unifique las denuncias en un único proceso que permita su ilegalización como organización criminal.

Así, ha reclamado a todas las instituciones públicas, especialmente a los Ayuntamientos de Madrid, Toledo, Sevilla y Granada, su cooperación para garantiza que esta causa permita que España pueda poner coto definitivo a la extrema derecha neo fascista".

La Red ha comunicado a las corporaciones municipales así como al conjunto de las instituciones de los territorios donde tiene presencia esta organización esta actuación a los efectos de coordinar las posibles nuevas actuaciones que se abran contra esta organización ahora ante la Audiencia Nacional.

Etiquetas