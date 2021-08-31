El FBI alerta de que EEUU sufrió en 2020 una de las mayores oleadas de crímenes de odio en los últimos doce años

madrid
La Policía Federal de Estados Unidos (FBI) ha presentado este lunes su informe sobre crímenes de odio registrados durante el año 2020 que ha registrado que el país ha sufrido el mayor número de este tipo de crímenes desde hace doce años.
La mayoría de estos crímenes están relacionados con agresiones contra personas de raza negra y de origen asiático (un 61,9 por ciento), a los que le siguen los de orientación sexual (un 20,5 por ciento) y los de religión (un 13,4 por ciento). El resto de corresponden con crímenes por identidad de género, género o discapacidad.
En total, el informe recoge 7.554 incidentes de prejuicio único que involucraron a 10.528 víctimas y 205 incidentes de delitos de odio de prejuicios múltiples que involucraron a 333 víctimas.
De los más de 7.000 delitos de odio clasificados, el 53,4 por ciento fueron por intimidación, el 27,6 por ciento por agresión simple y el 18,1 por agresión agravada, explica el FBI.
Aumento de los delitos contra asiáticos
Respecto al 2019, los crímenes contra personas negras aumentaron de 1.930 a 2.755, y el número contra asiáticos aumentó de 161 a 274, según indica la CNN. Por su parte, el secretario general de Estados Unidos, Merrick Garland, ha reaccionado al informe y ha indicado que "prevenir y responder a los crímenes de odio y los incidentes de odio es una de las más altas prioridades del Departamento de Justicia".
"El año pasado se registró un aumento del 6,1 por ciento en los informes de delitos de odio y, en particular, los delitos de odio motivados por la raza, la etnia y la ascendencia, y por la identidad de género", ha planteado en un comunicado.
Asimismo, ha considerado que "estas estadísticas muestran un aumento en los crímenes de odio cometidos contra negros y afroamericanos, que ya es el grupo más victimizado, y en particular, muestran un aumento en los delitos de odio cometidos contra miembros de la comunidad asiático-estadounidense".
