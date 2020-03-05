Estás leyendo: La Federación de Enfermedades Raras premia a Fundación Mutua Madrileña por su apoyo a las terapias de niños

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Federación de Enfermedades Raras premia a Fundación Mutua Madrileña por su apoyo a las terapias de niños 

El Programa Impulso, lanzado por la fundación en 2019, ha facilitado el acceso a terapias y productos de apoyo a cerca de 1.000 niños y ha ayudado de manera indirecta a cerca de 3.000 personas, entre afectados, familiares y profesionales.

Elpresidente de Grupo Mutua y su fundación, Ignacio Garralda, recoge el premio de FEDER.
Elpresidente de Grupo Mutua y su fundación, Ignacio Garralda, recoge el premio de FEDER.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La Fundación Mutua Madrileña ha sido reconocida por la Federación Española de Enfermedades Raras (FEDER) por su apoyo a los servicios y terapias de niños afectados por estas patologías.

El reconocimiento se ha entregado a la Fundación Mutua por el desarrollo del Programa Impulso, inciado en 2019. Durante el primer año de este programa, se ha facilitado el acceso a terapias y productos de apoyo a cerca de 1.000 niños de más de 50 asociaciones de toda España y se ha ayudado de manera indirecta a cerca de 3.000 personas, entre afectados, familiares y profesionales.

Fisioterapia, logopedia, talleres en piscinas, equinoterapia o terapia ocupacional son solo algunos de los diferentes tipos de terapias que han recibido gratuitamente los menores en el marco de las asociaciones de las que forman parte. 

Además, el Programa Impulso también contempla la adquisición de productos de apoyo de ortopedia para los pequeños que lo necesitaran.

A lo largo del 2020, Mutua Madrileña indica que renovará su compromiso con las enfermedades raras y lanzará la II convocatoria del Programa Impulso, dotado con 200.000 euros, y por otro lado, apoyará la investigación médica en este campo a través de su convocatoria anual de Ayudas a la Investigación en Salud, beneficiado con dos millones de euros.

El presidente de Mutua Madrileña, Ignacio Garralda, ha recogido este jueves la distinción de manos de la Reina Doña Letizia, durante el acto oficial por el Día de las Enfermedades Raras celebrado en Madrid.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú