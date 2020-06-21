madridActualizado:
Las unidades especializadas en violencia de género de la Policía Nacional ha detenido a 8.790 personas y han tramitado 8.412 denuncias durante el estado de alarma, que ha finalizado este sábado, según ha informado la Dirección General de la Policía.
La Policía ha destacado la labor preventiva realizada con más de 245.000 contactos con víctimas -visitas, vigilancias o contactos telefónicos- y más de 70.000 controles de autores.
Relacionado con el Plan Mayor Seguridad, han realizado 15.786 contactos con residencias y asociaciones de ancianos y, además, otros 7.087 contactos con centros médicos para prevenir agresiones al personal sanitario. En total se han llevado a cabo 53.375 servicios humanitarios durante el estado de alarma.
Asimismo, la Policía Nacional ha detenido a más de 4.000 personas durante el estado de alarma que hoy ha finalizado. Las comunidades autónomas donde se han realizado más arrestos son la Comunidad de Madrid (1.028), Andalucía (715), la Comunidad Valenciana (640) y Canarias (335).
Respecto a las provincias donde más personas han sido detenidas por la Policía Nacional destaca Alicante (389), Valencia (238) y Cádiz (231). Además han sido tramitadas casi 287.000 propuestas de sanción, destacando Andalucía (68.267), la Comunidad de Madrid (56.512) y la Comunidad Valenciana (49.915).
La labor desarrollada por la Policía Nacional dentro del territorio nacional ha permitido identificar a más de 7 millones de personas y unos 536.000 vehículos. En fronteras se han detenido a 146 personas, además de denegar la entrada a unas 63.000 personas y controlar casi 1.500.000 de vehículos.
