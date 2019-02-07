La Comisión 8M de Madrid ha recordado al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que "las mujeres no queremos ser máquinas de parir obreros" y ha insistido en que el feminismo es un movimiento "de largo aliento" que seguirá luchando hasta conseguir que los derechos de las mujeres se respeten.
De esta manera ha contestado Inés Binder, una de las portavoces de la Comisión a Casado que, en una entrevista con Efe, se ha mostrado partidario de derogar la actual ley del aborto de plazos, aprobada en 2010, y volver a la de supuestos aprobada en 1985. Además, el dirigente popular ha dicho que "si queremos financiar las pensiones y la salud debemos pensar en como tener mas niños y no en como los abortamos".
"No hay mejor forma de resistir que avanzar"
"Nosotras nos estamos para producir obreros", ha remarcado Binder, quien ha insistido en que el movimiento feminista quiere una sociedad digna con corresponsabilidad de todos en la crianza y en la gestión de las familias y ha anunciado que "la resistencia de las mujeres seguirá avanzando".
La Comisión 8M ha hecho estas declaraciones en la presentación de la campaña 1.000 motivos hacia la huelga feminista que se ha convocado para el próximo 8 de marzo, con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer.
“No hay mejor forma de resistir que avanzar”, afirmaron durante este evento. Por esa razón, las feministas han estado actualizando un documento de 30 páginas que recoge sus principales demandas para profundizar en cuestiones como el antirracismo o la situación de las mujeres migrantes.
En el acto, las activistas han dado a conocer sus principales actividades antes de la celebración de la huelga del 8 de marzo. Por ello, el 14 de febrero celebran Enamoradas de la huelga feminista o el Eventazo el día 23. Cerca de la gran fecha, convocarán una carrera popular "para correr sin miedo, no por miedo".
