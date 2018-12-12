Público
Google ​Feminismo, política y el mundial de fútbol marcan las búsquedas en Google de 2018

El Mundial de Fútbol, la dimisión de Cifuentes, la moción de censura, la huelga del 8 de marzo y la sentencia de La Manada.  son algunas de las búsquedas en Google que mayor interés causaron en 2018 en España.

Google anuncia las búsquedas más relevantes en España durante el 2018 | EFE/ARCHIVO

El Mundial de Fútbol, la dimisión de Cristina Cifuentes y la moción de censura son algunas de las búsquedas que mayor crecimiento experimentaron en 2018 en Google en España, un año en el que el feminismo entra con fuerza con las consultas sobre la huelga del 8 de marzo y la sentencia de La Manada.

La compañía estadounidense ha hecho público este miércoles las preguntas, términos y personajes que más han interesado a los españoles durante este año en su buscador tras medir las tendencias, que no las búsquedas en términos absolutos. Las que más crecimiento han experimentado este año son, de mayor a menor: "Mundial 2018", "Cristina Cifuentes", "Fortnite", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Cómeme el Donut", "Moción de censura", "Fariña", "Cambio de horario 2018", "Huelga 8 marzo 2018" y "Sentencia La Manada".

Los usuarios también recurren a Google para solventar dudas e inquietudes con preguntas que comienzan por "¿Qué es...?. Las preguntas con esta fórmula también reflejan los conflictos sociales y políticos de los últimos doce meses: "¿Qué es VTC?", "¿Qué es una moción de censura?", "¿Qué es derogación prisión permanente revisable?" o ¿Qué es brexit?.

La cultura la reina de los motores de búsqueda

El mundo de la cultura ocupa la mayoría de los puestos de las búsquedas de personajes públicos, que encabeza la cantante Rosalía seguida del DJ Avicii, Stan Lee, Stephen Hawking, Freddie Mercury, Meghan Markle, José María Íñigo, Lopetegui, Aretha Franklin y Montserrat Caballé.

En el apartado de series y televisión, lo que más ha interesado a los españoles son los términos de Eurovisión, Gran Hermano VIP y Operación Triunfo, mientras que en el apartado de eventos deportivos destacan el Mundial, Wimbledon y el US Open.

A nivel global, las tendencias de búsqueda han sido similares a las registradas en España: la que más crecimiento registró fue el Mundial, seguida por las muertes de los músicos Avicii, Mac Miller y el escritor Stan Lee, mientras que la lista de personajes públicos la lidera Meghan Markle.

