El feminismo sale a la calle: concentraciones en toda España

El movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones frente a los ayuntamientos de cada pueblo y ciudad del país para denunciar la ola de violencia machista que arrasa España.

´Concentración en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid contra la violencia machista.
Concentración en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid contra la violencia machista. Amanda García

MADRID

Actualizado:

El movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones frente los ayuntamientos de cada pueblo y ciudad para mostrar su rechazo a ola de barbarie machista. La concentración se ha convocado bajo los lemas #SiTocanAUnaNosTocanATodas, #LoVamosATirar y #NiUnaMenos tras el aumento de asesinatos machistas.

Así hemos contado en directo la concentración en el centro de Madrid:

