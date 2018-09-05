Público
Libertad de expresión Una feminista rusa se enfrenta a cinco años de cárcel acusada de "instigar al odio" hacia los hombres

La causa penal contra Liubov Kaluguina, una bloguera de Siberia, fue abierta hace dos semanas tras una denuncia anónima. La propia Kalúguina tacha de "absurdas" las acusaciones y dice que el 90% de su blog contenido son "memes"

Imagen de archivo de la bloguera Liubov Kalúguina.

Las autoridades rusas han incoado una causa penal contra la bloguera feminista Liubov Kaluguina por "instigar al odio" hacia los hombres, informó hoy una portavoz del Comité de Instrucción de Rusia.

Los cargos contra Kalúguina, oriunda de Omsk (Siberia), fueron presentados en virtud del artículo 282 del Código Penal de Rusia que castiga los delitos de "hostigamiento nacional, racial o religioso" con penas de hasta cinco años de cárcel, según la prensa local.

La causa penal fue abierta dos semanas después de que la feminista informara de que estaba siendo investigada por una docena de mensajes publicados en la mayor red social rusa, VKontakte, entre 2013 y 2016.

Las autoridades abrieron diligencias contra la feminista, de 31 años, después de una denuncia anónima de un habitante de Birobidzhán, capital de la Región Autónoma Judía, que se sintió ofendido por sus publicaciones.

La propia Kaluguina tacha de "absurdas" las acusaciones y dice que el 90% del contenido supuestamente extremista son "memes y discusiones acaloradas" con otras "compañeras en la lucha por los derechos de la mujer".

El caso de Kalúguina se enmarca en una serie de procesos judiciales iniciados recientemente en Rusia para combatir el contenido extremista en redes sociales y fuertemente criticados por activistas por afectar a internautas inocentes.

