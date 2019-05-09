Público
Varios caballistas en el Real de la Feria en el primer día de la Feria de Abril de Sevilla. EFE/ Raúl Caro

Varios caballistas en el Real de la Feria en el primer día de la Feria de Abril de Sevilla. EFE/Raúl Caro

El partido animalista Pacma ha denunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter las convulsiones que ha sufrido un caballo en plena calle de Sevilla durante la Feria de Abril, que comenzó el pasado domingo 5 de mayo.

"Cada año decenas de caballos mueren en la feria, sometidos a jornadas agotadoras y extenuantes", agrega la formación en un mensaje publicado este miércoles. 

Asimismo, Pacma pide, una vez más, "divertirnos sin usar y someter a los animales", una práctica que se repite en las ferias y fiestas de muchos rincones de España. "¡Apostemos por unas fiestas sin maltrato!", apostilla el partido animalista.

