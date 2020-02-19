Estás leyendo: Fallece el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores Fernando Morán a los 93 años

Fallece el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores Fernando Morán a los 93 años

Nacido en Avilés, Morán asumió la cartera de Exteriores durante la primera etapa de Felipe González al frente del Ejecutivo después de haber sido senador del PSOE por Oviedo y diputado por Jaén.

El exministro de Asuntos Exterioires, Fernando Morán López, mostrando el Tratado de Adhesión de Espala a la Comunidad Económica Europea (CEE). / EFE archivo
madrid

europa press

El que fuera ministro de Asuntos Exteriores entre 1982 y 1985, Fernando Morán López, ha fallecido en Madrid a los 93 años, según ha adelantado el diario digital The Diplomat in Spain.

Nacido en Avilés (Asturias), Morán asumió la cartera de Exteriores durante la primera etapa de Felipe González al frente del Ejecutivo después de haber sido senador del PSOE por Oviedo y, posteriormente, diputado por Jaén.

Durante su etapa en Exteriores, según destaca el propio Ministerio en su página web, se acometió la reapertura de la verja de Gibraltar, fruto de la Declaración de Bruselas, y el acuerdo para la integración de España en la CEE, cerrado el 29 de marzo de 1985.

Tras su cese como ministro el 4 de julio de 1985, fue nombrado embajador ante las Naciones Unidas, puesto que abandonó para concurrir en 1987 a las primeras elecciones al Parlamento Europeo. Reelegido eurodiputado en 1989 y en 1994, el 23 de marzo de 1999 se despidió del Parlamento de Estrasburgo para dedicarse por completo a su candidatura a la Alcaldía de Madrid.

En las elecciones de 1999, Morán perdió frente a José María Álvarez del Manzano, del Partido Popular, que logró un tercer mandato. Tras la derrota, el dirigente dejó en julio de 2000 su cargo de concejal y portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento, poniendo punto y final a su carrera política.

