El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias ha dado negativo en las pruebas diagnósticas de covid-19.

Captura de la señal institucional del Palacio de la Moncloa del director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, durante la rueda de prensa. EFE/Moncloa
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE/Moncloa

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, se ha reincorporado este martes a las reuniones diarias en La Moncloa del Comité Técnico de Gestión del actual estado de alarma.

Después de guardar una cuarentena domiciliaria de 15 días por haber dado positivo en un test de coronavirus el pasado 30 de marzo, el portavoz ha recibido el alta de covid-19 tras haber dado negativo en las pruebas diagnósticas de la enfermedad. 

Simón ha evolucionado de forma favorable en esta última quincena y él mismo ha confirmado que su sintomatología siempre fue de carácter leve. De hecho, a menudo participó por videoconferencia en la rueda de prensa diaria que ofrecen los miembros del Comité Técnico de Gestión, en la que le sustituía de manera presencial la doctora María José Sierra.

En total, con el último contagio confirmado de Fernando Simón, ascienden a tres los miembros de este cuadro de mando del estado de alarma contagiados de coronavirus. Su compañero José García Molina que sustituía al Director Adjunto Operativo de la Policía, José Angel González, se ha aislado tras presentar síntomas desde el sábado pasado. 

