Estás leyendo: El Supremo cita para el 1 de octubre al magistrado del Constitucional investigado por maltrato a su esposa

Público
Público

Fernando Valdés El Supremo cita para el 1 de octubre al magistrado del Constitucional investigado por maltrato a su esposa

Fernando Valdés fue arrestado el pasado 11 de agosto en su domicilio de Majadahonda, donde habrían ocurrido los hechos investigados, y permaneció unas horas detenido, para pasar después a disposición judicial.

Fernando Valdés. /Europa Press
Fernando Valdés. /Europa Press

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Tribunal Supremo ha citado para el 1 de octubre al magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) Fernando Valdés para que declare por la investigación abierta en su contra por un presunto delito de maltrato a su mujer.

El magistrado del Supremo Andrés Martínez Arrieta -instructor del caso- también ha citado en la misma fecha para declarar como testigos a la mujer de Valdés, dos particulares, un médico del SUMMA, los miembros de la Policía Local de Majadahonda que intervinieron en el incidente y a cinco guardias civiles destinados en el municipio madrileño.

Valdés, magistrado del TC desde 2012 a propuesta del PSOE, fue arrestado el pasado 11 de agosto por agentes de la Guardia Civil en su domicilio de Majadahonda, donde habrían ocurrido los hechos investigados, y permaneció unas horas detenido, para pasar después a disposición judicial.

La citación llega días después de que Valdés solicitara acogerse a una baja por motivos de salud que le apartará por el momento de las deliberaciones del TC, ya que se encuentra ingresado en un hospital de Madrid desde hace varios días.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público