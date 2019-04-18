La Junta Local de Seguridad de Benicàssim ha acordado, en una reunión extraordinaria celebrada este jueves por la tarde en el recinto de festivales, cancelar la celebración del Sansan Festival de música ante la alerta por fuertes lluvias y para salvaguardar la protección de asistentes, trabajadores y artistas.
El festival, que debía haber comenzaba este jueves a las 18.00 horas y finalizar el sábado 20 de abril, esperaba recibir 35.000 asistentes para seguir las actuaciones de un amplio cartel con artistas como C.Tangana, Izal, Rozalén, La Casa Azul, Love of Lesbian, La Pegatina, Second, Miss Caffeina o Fuel Fandango.
Según han informado fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Benicàssim, las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y de la Policía Local, además de los servicios de Emergencias y las autoridades civiles (ayuntamiento y subdelegación del Gobierno) han acordado de manera unánime la cancelación del Sansan festival debido a las "nefastas condiciones" meteorológicas que se esperan para los próximos días.
Comunicado completo en https://t.co/CE7OFNo3O7 pic.twitter.com/SbWaBeDhWI— SanSanFestival (@SanSanFestival) 18 de abril de 2019
El ayuntamiento ha lamentado esta situación, pero han asegurado que "la decisión no podía ser otra" porque "la seguridad de las personas, la integridad de los trabajadores, artistas y de toda la gente que iba a estar presente en el Sansan Festival está por encima de todo y es nuestra responsabilidad garantizar que no sufran ningún daño".
La organización ha aceptado y suscrito la decisión y ha informado al público de la cancelación del festival al tiempo que se ha comprometido a devolver el importe de las entradas a los usuarios que habían adquirido de forma anticipada sus abonos.
Por su parte, el ayuntamiento pondrá a disposición de la organización del festival cuantos medios sean necesarios para albergar, si así se requiere, a los campistas que se encontraban alojados en el recinto de Vilacamp.
