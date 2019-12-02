Más allá del puente de la Constitución, -el último de este año- el calendario de festivos del año 2020 ofrece la posibilidad de unir algunos días festivos con fines de semana. La Navidad de 2019 no permitirá hacer tantos puentes como en 2018, ya que el 25 de diciembre y el 1 de enero caen en miércoles y lo dificulta. Eso sí, el 6 de enero de 2020, día de Reyes, cae en lunes y el 5, día de las cabalgatas, en domingo. Así, el primer puente de 2020 podría alargarse desde el viernes 3 de enero hasta el lunes 6.
Aunque el primer puente del año sea pronto, tan solo unos días después de Nochevieja, el siguiente se hará de rogar. Hasta el mes de abril. La mayoría de españoles volverán disfrutar de al menos un par de días festivos seguidos con la llegada de la Semana Santa. La celebración del Viernes Santo tendrá lugar el 10 de abril, festivo nacional, mientras que el 9 de abril, Jueves Santo, es festivo en todas las comunidades excepto en Catalunya y la Comunitat Valenciana. Así mismo, el lunes de Pascua -el 13 de abril- es día no laborable en Balears, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, Navarra, La Rioja, Navarra, País Vasco y Comunitat Valenciana.
El siguiente puente llegará en el mes de mayo, con la celebración el día 1 -que cae en viernes- del día del trabajador. Hasta agosto no volverá a correr esa suerte, que con la festividad de la Asunción de la Virgen, el día 15, que este año cae en sábado, no volverá a haber otro festivo nacional.
En octubre, el Día de la fiesta Nacional, que se celebra el 12 de octubre y que cae en lunes, permite que, juntando con el fin de semana, se cree otro puente antes de llegar al último mes del año. En noviembre, el lunes siguiente a Todos los Santos será fiesta en Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura y Madrid.
El lunes siguiente al Día de la Constitución Española será festivo en todas las comunidades autónomas, salvo en Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Comunidad Valenciana, Galicia y País Vasco. Además, para acabar el año y ya metidos de nuevo en la navidad, el 25 de diciembre de 2020, cae en viernes.
