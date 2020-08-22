Estás leyendo: Ascienden a 39 los casos sospechosos de tener virus del Nilo, con 23 hospitalizados, ocho en UCI

Público
Público

Fiebre del Nilo Ascienden a 39 los casos sospechosos de tener virus del Nilo, con 23 hospitalizados, ocho en UCI

Los casos sospechosos de tener la Fiebre del Nilo se ubican en el área de Coria del Río y La Puebla del Río (Sevilla).

Dos trabajadores durante las labores de fumigación contra los mosquitos causantes del virus del Nilo en Coria del Río / María José López / Europa Press
Dos trabajadores durante las labores de fumigación contra los mosquitos causantes del virus del Nilo en Coria del Río / María José López / EUROPA PRESS

sevilla

Actualizado:

europa press

Un total de 39 personas, una más en 24 horas, son casos sospechosos de tener el virus de la Fiebre del Nilo, provocada por la picadura de un mosquito, en el área de Coria del Río y La Puebla del Río (Sevilla), que ya ha provocado la muerte de dos personas.

La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía ha informado este sábado a Europa Press de que el número de muestras positivas de la fiebre del Nilo es de 26 y que el número de casos confirmados es de seis.

Además, hay 23 personas hospitalizadas por esta causa, de las que ocho se encuentran en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). El viernes falleció una mujer de 85 años que estaba ingresada en Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío y el jueves murió un anciano de 77 años, vecino de La Puebla.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público