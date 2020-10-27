MadridActualizado:
La Policía de la Generalitat Valenciana ha identificado a 214 personas que participaron en entre el 26 y el 27 de septiembre en la fiesta en la azotea y en dos habitaciones del colegio mayor Galileo Galilei, situado en el Campus de Vera de la Universitat Politècnica de València, y que provocaron un brote de coronavirus que obligó a cerrar la enseñanza presencial a 25.000 estudiantes de esta institución.
Según han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Justicia, de la que depende la Policía adscrita, la investigación policial aún no ha finalizado pero está "muy avanzada" y, de hecho, si bien se espera alguna nueva identificación de estudiantes participantes en la fiesta, no se prevé que haya "demasiadas" más.
La titular de Justicia, Gabriela Bravo, anunció recientemente en rueda de prensa los primeros datos de la investigación sobre estas fiestas y que los estudiantes participantes se enfrentan a multas que van de 601 a 30.000 euros, al igual que la dirección del colegio privado y los trabajadores que no impidieron las celebraciones en las instalaciones.
Con datos de 20 de octubre, la Policía había identificado a 28 participantes de las dos fiestas en las habitaciones, 22 en una y seis en otra, --después de que los agentes se personaran tras recibir avisos de residentes-- mientras que se calculaba que en la fiesta ibicenca de horas antes, por la tarde, pudo haber una concentración de hasta 50 personas. Ahora, avanzada la investigación, se ha logrado identificar a hasta 214 participantes. Como consecuencia de estas reuniones, se registró un foco de coronavirus con 131 positivos relacionados.
