Estás leyendo: Clausurada una fiesta en un pabellón industrial de Vitoria con 43 denuncias por incumplir la normativa sanitaria

Público
Público

Fiesta Vitoria Clausurada una fiesta en un pabellón industrial de Vitoria con 43 denuncias por incumplir la normativa sanitaria

Esta fiesta no tenía licencia y el local donde se estaba celebrando carecía de las medidas de protección contra incendios, como extintores, señales y vías de evacuación.

Una sala de ocio nocturno vacía. EFE
Una fiesta de ocio nocturno cerrada al pública. EFE

vitoria-Gasteiz

Actualizado:

efe

La Policía Local de Vitoria ha clausurado en la madrugada del sábado una fiesta que se estaba celebrando en un pabellón industrial de la calle Portal de Gamarra donde interpuso 43 denuncias por incumplir la normativa sanitaria dictada para prevenir el coronavirus.

La guardia urbana ha dado a conocer esta actuación a través de las redes sociales y ha explicado que, además, esta fiesta no tenía licencia y el local donde se estaba celebrando carecía de las medidas de protección contra incendios, como extintores, señales y vías de evacuación.

Aparte de esta actuación, la Policía Local interpuso la tarde de este pasado sábado numerosas denuncias en distintos puntos de la ciudad a personas por no llevar la mascarilla, entre ellos a 25 jóvenes en la zona de Aranzabal y a otros 24 en una lonja de la calle Aragón.

La festividad del 25 de julio tradicionalmente en la capital alavesa se celebra el día del blusa, dedicado a cuadrillas de jóvenes, casi como un acto previo a las fiestas patronales que comienzan anualmente el 4 de agosto. El Ayuntamiento suspendió todos los actos previstos para este sábado, así como las fiestas de La Blanca con motivo de la pandemia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público