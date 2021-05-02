Estás leyendo: Desalojan en Madrid una macrofiesta universitaria con más de 400 estudiantes

En el interior de la finca, ubicada en la localidad de Ciempozuelos, la Guardia Civil se encontró con cientos de jóvenes sin mascarilla y sin respetar ninguna de las medidas de seguridad sanitaria.

Imagen de archivo de agentes de la Guardia Civil. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

MADRID

La Guardia Civil desalojó en la noche del viernes en Ciempozuelos (Madrid) a 401 estudiantes que participaban en una macrofiesta universitaria en una finca de situada en la M-307.

Los 401 jóvenes, que fueron desalojados por guardias civiles de Ciempozuelos, Valdemoro, Pinto y Chinchón, se encontraban en el interior de la finca sin respetar ningún tipo de medida de seguridad relativa a la normativa covid-19, según ha indicado en una nota de prensa el instituto armado.

Cuando las patrullas de seguridad ciudadana llegaron al lugar, observan ocho autobuses y confirman con los conductores que en ellos se había trasladado a todos los universitarios desde la calle Almansa, en Madrid capital.

En el interior de la finca, la Guardia Civil se encuentra con cientos de jóvenes sin mascarilla y sin respetar ninguna de las medidas de seguridad sanitaria. El promotor de la fiesta –que está siendo investigado junto con el propietario de la finca– había contratado a camareros que estaban sirviendo en las barras distribuidas por el interior del lugar.

Los agentes identificaron a los 401 asistentes, que serán propuestos para sanción. Todos son estudiantes universitarios que se inscribieron previo pago de 40 euros por el todo incluido.

