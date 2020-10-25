Estás leyendo: La Policía interviene este fin de semana casi 300 fiestas ilegales en Madrid y disuelve un macrobotellón

La Policía interviene este fin de semana casi 300 fiestas ilegales en Madrid y disuelve un macrobotellón

La acción más importante ha sido en la zona de skate de Madrid Río en Arganzuela, donde había 300 jóvenes celebrando un botellón sin medidas de seguridad ni uso de mascarillas.

Varias personas pasean por Madrid Río. /EFE

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha actuado este fin de semana en casi 300 fiestas privadas, celebradas en domicilios o en locales que superaban la hora de cierre, y han disuelto un botellón multitudinario en Madrid Río.

Fuentes municipales han indicado a Efe este domingo que en todas las fiestas se han encontrado con un número superior de las personas permitidas, que además no usaba mascarillas ni ninguna otra medida de seguridad.

En las dos semanas que ha durado el estado de alarma, que finalizó la tarde de este sábado, el número de sanciones por este concepto es superior a las 3.500.

Las intervenciones de este fin de semana forman parte del operativo especial que la Policía Municipal está llevando a cabo desde finales de julio para evitar los botellones, al que se le ha sumado el control de fiestas ilegales en domicilios y locales desde la entrada en vigor de las distintas órdenes de las autoridades sanitarias.

Alrededor de 400 fiestas en octubre

El cuerpo policial madrileño ha creado un cerco policial que solo en este mes ha 'reventado' 400 fiestas ilegales en Madrid. La Policía Municipal de Madrid, está llevando a cabo las acciones con un número de entre 300 y 500 agentes cada noche. Además, cuentan con la ayuda de otros agentes que rastrean las redes sociales en busca de convocatorias.

Hasta este fin de semana las multas tenían que ver fundamentalmente con el número de asistentes porque estaban prohibidas las reuniones de más de seis personas en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Por este motivo, entre el 9 y el 19 de octubre los agentes de la Policía Municipal han interpuesto alrededor de 1.800 denuncias y, además, han gestionado 800 avisos por ruido.

A partir del sábado 24 de octubre hay restricciones más duras, ya que están prohibidas las reuniones sociales entre las 00.00 y las 6.00 horas en toda la región. Además, con la reciente aprobación del estado de alarma, las acciones restrictivas se verán menos limitadas, por lo que el cerco policial a las fiestas ilegales será mayor.

