Fiestas de La Mercè Manuela Carmena será la pregonera de las fiestas barcelonesas de La Mercè 

La primera edil de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter la presencia de la ex alcaldesa de Madrid en el pistoletazo de salida de las fiestas mayores de la capital catalana, que tendrá lugar el próximo 20 de septiembre.

La ex alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena./ EFE

La exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena será la pregonera de las próximas fiestas barcelonesas de La Mercè, que tendrán a Beirut (Líbano) como ciudad invitada. La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, lo ha anunciado este martes en un tuit, en el que ha escrito: "Es una alegría anunciar que para las próximas fiestas de La Mercè 2019 ya tenemos cartel de Maria Corte, Beirut como ciudad invitada y una pregonera excepcional: Manuela Carmena".

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, ha informado por su parte de que el pregón, que da el pistoletazo de salida de las fiestas mayores de la capital catalana, tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre en el Saló de Cent del consistorio.

