La exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena será la pregonera de las próximas fiestas barcelonesas de La Mercè, que tendrán a Beirut (Líbano) como ciudad invitada. La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, lo ha anunciado este martes en un tuit, en el que ha escrito: "Es una alegría anunciar que para las próximas fiestas de La Mercè 2019 ya tenemos cartel de Maria Corte, Beirut como ciudad invitada y una pregonera excepcional: Manuela Carmena".
És una alegria anunciar que per les properes festes de #LaMercè2019 ja tenim cartell de @wwwmariacorte, #Beirut com a ciutat convidada i una pregonera excepcional: @ManuelaCarmena ❤️ https://t.co/s7hI1XqQJ5— Ada Colau (@AdaColau) July 9, 2019
El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, ha informado por su parte de que el pregón, que da el pistoletazo de salida de las fiestas mayores de la capital catalana, tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre en el Saló de Cent del consistorio.
