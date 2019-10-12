Público
Fiestas del Pilar Delegación de Gobierno de Aragón informa de una agresión sexual durante las fiestas del Pilar

La agresión ha sido en Valdespartera, el barrio donde está Espacio Zity, la mayor carpa de conciertos de las fiestas y una zona de botellón de 5.000 m². El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza ya ha condenado los hechos. 

El alcalde de Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón; la vicealcaldesa de la ciudad, Sara Fernández, y los pregoneros de las fiestas del Pilar, el grupo de canto a Capella B vocal, en el balcón del ayuntamiento durante el pregón de inicio de fiestas. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Delegación del Gobierno informa de que una mujer ha denunciado una agresión sexual durante la madrugada del 11 al 12 de octubre durante las fiestas del Pilar en Zaragoza. 

Tras oficializar la denuncia, la agredida ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalaria donde se ha puesto en marcha el protocolo de atención sanitaria establecido para los casos de agresión sexual, informa el medio local Arainfo.

El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza condena los hechos y lamenta lo sucedido y rechaza cualquier tipo de agresión y comportamiento sexista. El consorcio seguirá el protocolo institucional en torno a las agresiones sexuales, que consiste en interrumpir todos los actos programados durante cinco minutos, para concienciar de lo sucedido. 

La hora prevista de la parada para este domingo es de las 19:00 horas. De igual modo, este lunes se convocará un paro de un minuto en coordinación con el resto de instituciones en la puerta del Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza. 

El alcalde Jorge Azcon ha dicho en Aragón TV que "las agresiones sexuales son incompatibles con las fiestas del Pilar". El año pasado hubo cinco denuncias de acoso sexual durante las fiestas. Incluso un pueblo de Huesca, Binaced, canceló las fiestas de 2018 tras conocerse una agresión machista

