Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La firma Myblu Spain pide que Sanidad retire su campaña contra los cigarrillos electrónicos por "engañosa"

La sociedad se dirige a la Comisión de Publicidad y Comunicación Institucional del Ministerio de Presidencia para que cese de "inmediato" de la campaña porque presenta el cigarrillo electrónico como una forma de consumir tabaco, lo que, sostiene, es "totalmente incierto".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un hombre vapeando. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

Un hombre vapeando. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

La sociedad Myblu Spain ha solicitado a la Comisión de Publicidad y Comunicación Institucional del Ministerio de Presidencia el cese "inmediato" de la campaña El tabaco ata y te mata en todas sus formas, impulsada por el Ministerio de Sanidad, en la que se alerta sobre los riesgos que conlleva el uso de los nuevos productos de tabaco como, por ejemplo, los cigarrillos electrónicos.

A juicio de Myblu, esta iniciativa es "engañosa" porque confunde a los consumidores e induce a "error" sobre el producto. "Los vaporizadores no son tabaco, no contienen tabaco y para muchas personas es una forma muy válida precisamente para abandonar el tabaco", ha aseverado.

Por ello, ha calificado de "lamentable" que el Ministerio de Sanidad, que conoce "perfectamente" lo que son los vaporizadores, que sabe cuál es la composición del producto y que supervisa y controla los ingredientes, haya lanzado esta campaña con el "único fin" de perjudicarles y asociarles al tabaco, "algo que es totalmente distinto a un vaporizador".

Asimismo, Myblu ha avisado de que la campaña puesta en marcha por el Ministerio de Sanidad es "engañosa" porque presenta a los cigarrillos electrónicos como una forma de consumir tabaco, cuando esto es "totalmente incierto".

Por ello, la compañía ha solicitado el cese "inmediato" de la campaña o su rectificación "inmediata", al considerar que "infringe" el derecho constitucional que tienen todos los ciudadanos a recibir información veraz, especialmente cuando esa información proviene de los poderes públicos.

El departamento que dirige en funciones María Luisa Carcedo tiene ahora seis días para pronunciarse. "En la compañía esperamos sinceramente que rectifique y retire esta campaña totalmente inveraz", ha dicho.

Este lunes, la Asociación de Usuarios de Vaporizadores Personales (Anesvap) se manifestó frente al Ministerio de Sanidad para exigir también una rectificación de la campaña y mostrar su "indignación" por la "manipulación" que está realizando el Ministerio.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad