La Fiscalía de Catalunya investiga el  maltrato a una anciana en una residencia de Terrassa

El Govern informaba en un comunicado que las trabajadoras ya han sido despedidas y se ha activado "la inspección de servicios sociales", según comunicaba la Conselleria de Asuntos Sociales. 

EUROPA PRESS

La Conselleria de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat ha activado la inspección de servicios sociales para investigar el maltrato, por parte de dos trabajadores, a una usuaria de una residencia, que ha transcendido en un vídeo publicado en las redes sociales.

"Ante estas imágenes que muestran un trato vejatorio en una residencia de ancianos, el departamento ha activado la inspección de servicios sociales", ha afirmado la conselleria en un tuit. 

Además, el Govern informaba en un comunicado que las trabajadoras ya han sido despedidas y que se ha activado el Servicio de Inspección de la Generalitat "para que se abra un expediente informativo" sobre el caso.

Por su parte, el alcalde de Terrassa, Jordi Ballart, ha enviado este lunes una carta a la consellera de Salud de la Generalitat, Alba Vergés, y al conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias, Chakir El Homrani, para pedirles que se investigara el presunto maltrato.

