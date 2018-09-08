La Fiscalía lusa procesará a 18 funcionarios por homicidio imprudente tras los incendios del año pasado

Serán 18 los funcionarios que la Fiscalía portuguesa prevé procesar por homicidio imprudente por la gestión de Pedrógão Grande, en el que fallecieron al menos 64 personas en junio del año pasado.
Así lo atestigua el informe judicial que este sábado ha avanzado el semanario Expresso, según el cual, el Ministerio Público considera que la incompetencia de los comandantes operacionales de la Autoridad Nacional de Protección Civil (ANPC) —la agencia responsable de la gestión de emergencias en Portugal— resultó decisiva en el fallecimiento de las víctimas.
Se espera para las próximas semanas la imputación formal, pero fuentes judiciales ya han divulgado que los comandantes operacionales de la ANPC en la zona y de los Bomberos Voluntarios de Pedrógão Grande, junto con varios ex alcaldes y funcionarios municipales, se encuentran entre los procesados.
Según dicho informe, fallaron todos los protocolos vigentes, desde el inicio de la tragedia y hasta el final. Las labores de prevención de incendios en la zona afectada brillaron por su ausencia y los bosques en torno a Pedrógão Grande estaban llenos de residuos orgánicos secos y fácilmente incendiables.
Los errores fueron múltiples. Su gestión altamente inadecuada como demuestra el hecho de que uno de los comandantes intentara dirigir las operaciones por teléfono, o que no se dispusiera de medios aéreos en los primeros momentos críticos del primer día, cuando todavía era posible controlar las llamas y frenar su expansión.
Por otra parte, y tal y como apunta el Ministerio Público, las autoridades no tuvieron a bien pedir una actualización de la previsión meteorológica, algo que se ha demostrado clave ya que podría haber permitido anticipar el cambio de dirección del viento que sorprendió a los bomberos en primera línea del frente.
De hecho, esta alerta podría haber motivado el cierre de la carretera nacional 236-1 —más tarde bautizada como la Carretera de la Muerte—, en la que fallecieron 47 personas que intentaron huir de la zona y acabaron cercadas por las llamas. Una gestión deficitaria que si se hubiera realizado correctamente podría haber cortado el acceso a la vía a tiempo, evitando de este modo la muerte de decenas de personas.
