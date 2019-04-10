La Fiscalía de Madrid denuncia a tres empleados de una residencia por presunto maltrato a dos ancianas

La Fiscalía de Madrid ha presentado ante el juez una denuncia contra tres empleados de la residencia Los Nogales de Madrid por presuntos malos tratos físicos y psicológicos a dos ancianas que tenían a su cargo.
El pasado 4 de diciembre, una de las familiares de las víctimas presentó una denuncia ante la Fiscalía en el que ponía de manifiesto la situación de maltrato continuado durante su estancia en dicha residencia.
La denunciante aportaba junto a su escrito, tres vídeos grabados en el interior de la habitación y ocho fotografías de lesiones que presuntamente habían sido infringidas por el personal de la residencia.
En uno de los vídeos se puede observar cómo una de las personas implicadas echa la cabeza de una de las mujeres hacia atrás "violentamente" mientras la está desvistiendo. En otras imágenes se puede observar cómo le da dos bofetadas en la cara de otra de las ancianas y cómo le quita bruscamente la dentadura postiza a otra de las víctimas.
