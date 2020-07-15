Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía mantiene abiertas 227 investigaciones en residencias de mayores por la gestión de la covid-19

Público
Público

La Fiscalía mantiene abiertas 227 investigaciones en residencias de mayores por la gestión de la covid-19

Más de la mitad de las investigaciones penales se realizan en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Dos residentes en una residencia de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Dos residentes en una residencia de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Madrid

Actualizado:

 EFE

La Fiscalía ha abierto en la última semana dos nuevas investigaciones penales por la situación creada en las residencias de mayores a causa de la pandemia del covid-19 y ha archivado cuatro, de manera que mantiene abiertas 227, más de la mitad de ellas en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Son datos actualizados a 13 de julio por la Fiscalía General del Estado sobre las diligencias de investigación incoadas por el Ministerio Público en relación con hechos vinculados particularmente con ancianos y discapacitados que viven en centros y residencias.

Esta última semana se han incoado dos nuevas diligencias, ambas en la Fiscalía Provincial de Barcelona. Por contra, en los últimos siete días se han archivado cuatro investigaciones: dos en León y una en Burgos y Barcelona. Con todo, la Comunidad de Madrid continúa como la región con más investigaciones (134).

Más allá de las diligencias penales, la Fiscalía también ha impulsado alrededor de 180 investigaciones de índole civil en el marco del seguimiento de la situación de las residencias y centros de mayores.

Al respecto, esta semana se han abierto dos nuevos expedientes, uno en Pontevedra y otro en Álava, y se han archivado siete expedientes: tres en Valencia, dos en Huesca, y uno en Vigo y La Rioja. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público