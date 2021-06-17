La Fiscalía pide 10 años para el excomisario de Barajas por el caso Villarejo

madrid
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide 10 años de cárcel al excomisario del aeropuerto de Barajas Carlos Salamanca en la pieza uno del caso Villarejo por recibir, presuntamente, dinero y dádivas de un empresario a cambio de permitir la entrada irregular de ciudadanos ecuatoguineanos.
El escrito de acusación de la Fiscalía en esta pieza, que propició la apertura del caso Villarejo, solo se dirige contra Salamanca, que ya fue investigado en la operación Emperador, y contra el empresario Francisco Menéndez Rubio, para el que pide seis meses de prisión.
Anticorrupción acusa a Salamanca de un delito continuado de cohecho pasivo, de un delito agravado contra los derechos de los ciudadanos y de un delito agravado de prevaricación administrativa y le reclama una fianza de 937.000 euros en concepto de responsabilidad civil y la inhabilitación absoluta durante 12 años.
Los hechos se enmarcan entre 2012 y 2015, cuando el empresario presuntamente abonó a Salamanca "dádivas de lujo, en dinero y en especie, tanto para él como para sus familiares más cercanos" a cambio de facilitar "la entrada ilegal" de "responsables de GPETROL, empresa petrolera de Guinea Ecuatorial a la que Menéndez estaba vinculado, y de su suegra, Sara Blanca Donoso".
