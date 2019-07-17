La Fiscalía pide penas que oscilan entre 38 y 40 años de cárcel para cada uno de los tres exjugadores de la Arandina C.F., a los que acusa en total de un delito contra la libertad sexual, otros dos de agresión sexual a una menor de 16 años y un cuarto delito de agresión sexual "continuado".
El Ministerio Público dirige así su escrito de calificación provisional contra los procesados Carlos Cuadrado, de 24 años; Víctor Rodríguez, de 22 y Raúl Calvo, de 19, todos ellos arrestados en diciembre de 2017 por hechos ocurridos un mes antes, han informado fuentes de la Fiscalía.
Están en libertad provisional tras abonar fianzas de 6.000 euros
La Audiencia provincial de Burgos decretó el día 8 de julio la apertura de juicio oral tras determinar que de las actuaciones practicadas se desprende que los hechos investigados revisten caracteres de delito, por lo que existe base suficiente para su persecución.
El tribunal desestimó la petición de sobreseimiento de dos de los tres acusados.
En concreto, comparecieron ante el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 1 de Aranda de Duero (Burgos), que les había citado para una declaración indagatoria. En esta ocasión todos ellos se limitaron a negar los hechos. Los tres futbolistas permanecen en situación de libertad provisional tras abonar fianzas de 6.000 euros.
