MadridActualizado:
El dueño del restaurante 'El Pirata' de Formentera, Joan Yern Mayans, que además es el juez de paz de la isla, ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil por tener trabajando en el establecimiento a enfermos de covid-19.
El pasado 14 de agosto, la Consejería de Administraciones Públicas y Modernización del Govern balear informó de que el local iba a permanecer cerrado hasta que la propiedad efectuara la desinfección pertinente y garantizara que el personal era negativo en el virus.
A mediados de agosto, habían sido detectados dos casos positivos de covid-19 entre el personal del establecimiento, por lo que se activó el aislamiento de los contactos estrechos. Cinco de estas personas tenían que permanecer en cuarentena a la espera de resultados, pero fueron identificadas mientras trabajaban en el restaurante.
Mayans quedó detenido por un presunto delito de lesiones y otro contra los derechos de los trabajadores y, tras dormir en los calabozos, pasó el lunes a disposición judicial, quedando en libertad con cargos.
La Dirección General de Salud Pública hizo el pasado lunes 17 un llamamiento para instar a todas las personas que hayan pasado por el restaurante entre los días 10 y 14 de agosto a que se hagan una prueba PCR con el fin de comprobar si se infectaron de coronavirus.
