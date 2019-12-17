Público
Público

Foro Económico Mundial Las mujeres tardarán 257 años en alcanzar la igualdad económica con los hombres 

El Foro Económico Mundial (FEM) también denuncia que las mujeres todavía están a doce años de conseguir la equidad educativa y a 95 de lograrla en materia política. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una mujer trabaja en una línea de producción de una fábrica vajillas de papel en Hangzhou, provincia de Zhejiang, China. REUTERS

Una mujer trabaja en una línea de producción de una fábrica vajillas de papel en Hangzhou, provincia de Zhejiang, China. REUTERS

Las mujeres tardarán 257 años en disfrutar de las mismas oportunidades económicas que los hombres si la brecha de género continúa cerrándose a su lento ritmo actual, según el Foro Económico Mundial (FEM).

La organización, que alberga a líderes de países y jefes corporativos en Davos (Suiza) ha publicado su Informe Anual de Brecha Global de Género el martes, midiendo la disparidad general al observar la economía, la educación, la salud y el poder político.

"El informe de este año destaca la creciente urgencia para la acción", afirma el fundador de WEF Klaus Schwab, advirtiendo que el crecimiento económico y el desarrollo general no ocurrirán sin mujeres.

"En los albores de la década de 2020, la construcción de economías más justas e inclusivas debe ser el objetivo de los líderes mundiales, nacionales y de la industria", agrega.

La brecha general de género se cerró un 1% y se sitúa en un 31% este año, ya que el progreso en la representación política de las mujeres superó los contratiempos en el campo económico.

Si bien las mujeres están en camino de disfrutar de las mismas oportunidades educativas que los hombres dentro de doce años, la igualdad política tomará 95 años más y la paridad económica aún está a más de dos siglos y medio si la situación mejora al ritmo actual.

En el ranking de países, Islandia defiende su primer lugar como el país más igualitario del mundo este año, seguido de Noruega, Suecia, Finlandia y Nicaragua. Nueva Zelanda, Irlanda, España, Ruanda y Alemania también se encuentran entre los 10 principales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad