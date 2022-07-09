Estás leyendo: Fotogalería | De un actor de 64 años a una migrante colombiana de 35: estos son los perfiles del Orgullo

Fotogalería | De un actor de 64 años a una migrante colombiana de 35: estos son los perfiles del Orgullo

La marcha del Orgullo 2022 por Madrid sirve para conocer y recordar a personas del colectivo LGTBI presentes en la capital.

    Ramón Linaza, presente desde la primera marcha en 1978

    Ramón Linaza tiene 65 años. Es un actor gay que se define además como ecologista. Definió su sexualidad a los 16 años y participó en la primera marcha de Orgullo gay en 1978. Con su pareja Carlos Patiño, fallecido hace 7 años, fueron conocidos a fines de los 80 por su dueto de teatro cómico Ninetto y Absudino.

    Del publicista Raúl a Carmen

    Raúl Sánchez Ropero tiene 24 año. Desde chico tuvo novia, pero a los 17 decidió mostrar su sexualidad sincera después de pasar cuatro años con una chica. Es de Priego, Córdoba, y trabaja como publicista en un coworking. El nombre femenino que le gusta es Carmen, pero prefiere que lo llamen Raúl.

    De Kuomintang a Madrid

    Tracey Xio es una gay china que está estudiando un Master en Teatro y Artes en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Tiene 24 años y es de Kuomintang, donde la sociedad es reacia a cambios de sexualidad, por eso encuentra que en España que gente es simpática. Es gay desde los 10.

    "Soy puta y quiero serlo aún más"

    Lara tiene 26 años, es de Manaos (Brasil) y vive en Barcelona, donde es una mujer de negocios. "Soy puta y quiero serlo más aún, ¿cómo puedo hacer?", indaga. "Vine vestida de Eva, pero mi sexo es un misterio de mi peivacidad, no lo puedo decir", asevera.

    El apoyo de la familia

    Alejandra Ariza es de Colombia y tienen 35 años, pero también tiene una hija de 15 que tuvo por accidente con un amigo. Desde los 19 se declara gay y su madre no le habla desde hace cuatro años por ello. Alejandra aboga por el apoyo familiar a los casos de LGTBI.

    La ley trans, presente

    Teresa de Málaga y Gema de Melilla militan por los derechos LGTBI para que salga la ley trans con todos sus derechos.

