Una vez más, Madrid acoge la principal exposición de fotografía sobre naturaleza y medio ambiente del mundo, el Wildlife Photographer of the Year, que expondrá las imágenes más destacadas del último año en el Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) desde el 8 de noviembre hasta el 9 de diciembre.
Madrid será el único lugar que acogerá la exposición basada en este certamen de fotografía que organizan algunas de las instituciones más relevantes en el estudio y conservación de la naturaleza como el Museo de Historia Natural de Londres.
De las 48.000 fotografías sobre naturaleza que se presentaron, el jurado eligió cien finalistas realizadas por cien fotógrafos y fotógrafas procedentes de diferentes países.
Este año, el ganador absoluto del concurso ha sido el chino Yongqing Bao, por su fotografía El Momento, que capta la imagen de un zorro tibetano sorprendiendo a una marmota que acaba de salir de su madriguera en el Himalaya.
Además, esta edición cuenta con presencia española, ya que el jurado ha seleccionado los trabajos de nueve profesionales como Carlos Pérez Naval, Javier Aznar González de Rueda, Jaime Culebras, Ángel Fitor, Uge Fuertes, Dani Salgado, Eduardo del Álamo, Luis Vilariño y Joan de la Malla.
