El récord se ha registrado en Villevieille, localidad del sur del país que se encuentra bajo la alerta roja. El récord precedente tuvo lugar el 12 de agosto de 2003, fecha en la que en el departamento meridional de Gard se llegó a los 44,1 grados.

Gente bañándose en la fuente del Trocadero, a los pie de la Torre Eiffel en París. /AFP

Francia alcanzó este viernes su récord absoluto de altas temperaturas con los 45,1 grados centígrados registrados en Villevieille, localidad del sur del país que se encuentra bajo la alerta roja.

Esos 45,1 grados fueron detectados por la agencia meteorológica Méteo France a las 14.59 hora local (12.59 GMT), por lo que no se descarta batir nuevas máximas conforme avance el día.

Poco antes, a las 13.48 hora local (11.48 GMT), se había llegado a otra máxima histórica con los 44,3 grados en Carpentras, también en el sur.

El récord precedente tuvo lugar el 12 de agosto de 2003, fecha en la que en el departamento meridional de Gard se llegó a los 44,1 grados, en el marco de una ola de calor que dejó cerca de 15.000 muertos.

Este nuevo episodio está considerado por las autoridades "excepcional" por su intensidad y por su precocidad para un mes de junio.

Los servicios meteorológicos franceses anunciaron este jueves la activación por primera vez en el país de una alerta roja por calor en cuatro departamentos del sureste, incluido el de Vaucluse, en el que se encuentra Carpentras, en los que podría llegarse a los 45 grados.

La ola de calor llevó este viernes a que 4.000 escuelas hayan debido cerrar o variar su funcionamiento para una acogida de los alumnos "adaptada o de urgencia", según indicó el primer ministro, Édouard Philippe.

El calor y las altas presiones han provocado igualmente que la contaminación haya alcanzado niveles elevados en muchas ciudades francesas, ante los cuales han entrado en vigor medidas de restricción circulatoria en París, Lyon, Marsella, Estrasburgo, Grenoble y Annecy.

La ministra de Sanidad, Agnès Buzyn, hizo un llamamiento este viernes para que toda la población, no solo los colectivos más vulnerables, extremen las precauciones, aunque recordó que, respecto a 2003, el país está "extremadamente bien preparado" para afrontar esta canícula.

